New insights into immune response with coronavirus vaccine candidate SolaVAX

Dr. Izabela Ragan, an assistant professor at Colorado State University, is working in her dream job. A veterinary scientist by training, she said she always wanted to work in a research setting, adding that she likes taking an idea and moving it forward into the different phases of discovery.

Ragan is doing just that, as part of the team working on SolaVAX™ — one of several coronavirus vaccine candidates being studied at CSU.

SolaVAX uses UV light and riboflavin to create an inactivated virus, which stimulates a person’s immune system to fight the virus. The technology utilizes an existing commercial platform that is used to inactivate pathogens in blood transfusions.

This month, a new study on SolaVAX from the CSU team was published in the journal Vaccines. It was also featured on the cover of the publication.

There are 16 co-authors on the paper from the Department of Biomedical Sciences, Infectious Disease Research Center and the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology at the university.