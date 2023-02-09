New initiatives launched to help employees with housing challenges

After several years of work, Colorado State University’s Housing Programs is beginning to implement several initiatives for employees to help them purchase a home, rent housing and afford their current housing. This month, a mortgage waiver program becomes available, as well as a series of educational classes specifically for CSU employees to help them build a strategy to buy a home.

Housing Programs is launching these initiatives in February:

A series of educational workshops to help employees buy homes and offer one-on-one homebuying strategy counseling to employees at no cost through a partnership with Brothers Redevelopment.

to help employees buy homes and offer one-on-one homebuying strategy counseling to employees at no cost through a partnership with Brothers Redevelopment. A mortgage insurance waiver program for employees to help lower the costs of a down payment and monthly mortgage payments. More information about the waiver and criteria employees must meet is available on the Housing Programs website.

program for employees to help lower the costs of a down payment and monthly mortgage payments. More information about the waiver and criteria employees must meet is available on the Housing Programs website. With the support of Interim President Rick Miranda during his tenure, Housing Programs has been collaborating with units across the university to revise the university’s policy for the emergency hardship loan fund. When that work is completed, the fund will be expanded to help employees who are in crisis and need emergency housing. Employees will soon be able to apply for up to $1,500 if they are facing eviction or foreclosure. Watch for more information about the program in SOURCE and through Housing Programs email updates.

Creating a discount program for employees, called the Housing Partners Program, composed of a network of real estate professionals who will offer reduced fees to CSU employees for their services, including real estate agents, home inspectors, home builders and others. This program will be available to employees later this spring, and Housing Programs is working to identify real estate professionals who will partner with the university now. Sign up for updates from Housing Programs for information about discounts when the program is established.

Employee Housing Programs Coordinator Audra Montoya-Baker is also working closely with University Advancement to design a fundraising effort to support these and other future programs and innovations.

In September, CSU’s Housing Programs, Timberline and Tetrad Real Estate broke ground on the Rendezvous Trail Apartments – including 57 units that are prioritized for CSU employees as attainably priced rental housing. The Rendezvous Trail Apartments are part of a larger, multi-pronged strategy to serve CSU employees.