New executive director of CSU Health Network announced

Colorado State University has announced Laurel Halsey from the University of California, Berkeley as the new executive director of the CSU Health Network.

Halsey, who will start on Oct. 17, has 14 years of experience in higher education and college health. She served as the administrative director and risk manager for 11 years at Berkeley’s Health Services and as the division administrator of an outpatient facility at UC San Francisco for three years.

Halsey has deep knowledge in operations and budget management in a large, integrated college health facility with budgets in excess of $50 million. She earned an MBA from Tulane University and completed undergraduate studies at Miami University. For some years, Halsey was a certified professional in health care risk management.

In addition to her extensive work in higher education health care, Halsey brings significant history working in the Peace Corps and nonprofits in Africa. She is conversant in French, Sango, and Spanish.

The executive director of the CSU Health Network is responsible for overall operations of CSUHN, ensuring the provision of high-quality health, counseling, and educational programs for CSU students and families. The role includes oversight of more than 200 professional staff members and finance management and budget in excess of $20 million. The executive director also oversees contracts, medical services, counseling services, drug and alcohol programs, health education and prevention programs, administration, facility operations, health insurance, risk management, compliance, and national accreditation of the unit.

The executive director reports to the vice president for Student Affairs, serves on the Vice President’s Council, and holds an executive leadership position within the Division of Student Affairs. The position also informs and consults with the vice president for Student Affairs on campus-wide health initiatives and issues.

“CSU’s integrity and caring spirit really shone through in talking with students, staff and leadership throughout the interview process,” said Halsey. “This is clearly a community of significant accomplishments, forward thinking, and intentional design. I look forward to partnering with you in strengthening health and wellbeing for all.”

Blanche Hughes, vice president for student affairs, added: “I feel fortunate that Laurel is excited to join CSU. I look forward to her bringing her extensive expertise and leadership to the Health Network. I also want to thank Leelee Kates for filling the interim role these past several months. Leelee’s leadership and guidance have been deeply appreciated and has made the transition period smooth. I am grateful that Laurel has a strong leadership team waiting for her and a talented and committed team throughout CSUHN.”