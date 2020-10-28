New dataset provides county-level exposure numbers for tropical cyclones, human health

Hurricanes and other tropical cyclones can severely impact human health in communities across the country, but data for these events is limited, especially in a format that is easy to link with health outcomes.

Scientists have looked at death certificates to see if the cause could be linked up clearly to a storm, but it is easy to miss something in this type of data review. A person could have a heart attack brought on by stress from clearing tree limbs in a yard following a storm.

An interdisciplinary team – including epidemiologists, engineers, an atmospheric scientist and software developer – led by Colorado State University has created an open-source data set that can be used for epidemiological research on tropical cyclones. The new tool also provides insights that can guide the design and analysis of this type of research.

The paper describing the new data set, “Assessing United States County-Level Exposure for Research on Tropical Cyclones and Human Health,” is published Oct. 28 in Environmental Health Perspectives.