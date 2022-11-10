New CSU ROTC Wall of Fame to be unveiled on Veterans Day

Maj. Gen. Robert L. Halverson

Maj. Gen. Robert L. Halverson is a 1963 graduate of the Army ROTC program at CSU, earning a bachelor’s degree in industrial construction management. After CSU, he was commissioned as a military intelligence officer and later served a tour of duty in Vietnam as an intelligence advisor.

Halverson served in the military with honor and distinction for more than 38 years, from Fort Hood, Texas, where he became the S3 of the 303rd ASA Battalion to Belgium, where his final active-duty assignment involved serving as commander of the special liaison office headquarters in NATO.

Upon leaving active duty in 1979, he entered the U.S. Army Reserve, where he eventually assumed the duties of the commander of 49th Armored Division in Texas. As its commander, he was responsible for pertinent operational, training, administration and functional areas of subordinate units to assure their ability to accomplish their peacetime and mobilization mission.

Since his retirement in 2002, Halverson has been a strong supporter of CSU, establishing a scholarship dedicated to leadership.

When looking back at his college experiences, Halverson said he has great memories of doing the drills, throwing rifles around, making mistakes, correcting mistakes and learning a lot. He said being an inaugural Wall of Fame Member is hard to put into words.

“I am truly honored. I know there are probably so many others who are more deserving,” he said. “I had no idea they were thinking about it. I am truly honored to be recognized, and it gives me more inspiration about what more I can do and go do it.”