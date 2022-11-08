New CSU initiative provides faculty training in public policy

Nathaniel Riggs, a professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies, focuses his research on prevention science, a relatively new field intended to promote positive youth development, strengthen family resilience, and connect with communities to reduce substance misuse, violence, and mental health problems.

Riggs said he chose to participate in the initiative to learn the best practices in effective policy engagement, so he can learn how to best inform policy makers who support prevention efforts.

“I think that at a land-grant university, we often think of our engagement mission solely in terms of engaging with community partners. This is critically important work, for sure,” Riggs said. “However, we also need to engage with policymakers who can help cultivate a policy context through which our research can be effectively translated into action with our community partners. My hope is that this initiative fosters thinking about university engagement as an integrated process involving policy, research, and community practice.”

Schultz said the overall goal of the initiative is to train faculty members to communicate effectively with policymakers and allow the scientific expertise at CSU to inform how policies are developed.

“The research we do at CSU has major implications for policy makers across the range of profound social and ecological challenges we face as a society,” Schultz said. “This program will prepare CSU researchers to bring their science to policy makers to inform policy debates and the development of new laws and programs. We want to increase our impact, but also create a two-way dialogue for policymakers to communicate to us their priority needs to inform our directions as faculty members.”