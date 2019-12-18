New commuter bus connects CSU, Windsor, Greeley

A new commuter bus line that connects Greeley, Windsor and Fort Collins will hit the road on Jan. 2, 2020, thanks in part to the students at Colorado State University. The Poudre Express, which will run Mondays through Fridays, will provide an economical alternative to driving to and from CSU for residents of Greeley and Windsor. The new route is funded in part by CSU student fees designated through the Alternative Transportation Fee Advisory Board, proponents of alternative transportation options for CSU students since 2015.

In addition to providing a direct route between CSU and University of Northern Colorado, the Poudre Express will have two stops in Greeley, two in Windsor, and one at the East Harmony Road Transportation Center in Fort Collins. The route will be free for CSU students and employees with a Ram Card.

“The Poudre Express is the latest effort to provide economical and environmentally friendly transportation between three of northern Colorado’s fast-growing cities,” said Aaron Fodge, alternative transportation manager for CSU. “We are excited to be able to provide this convenient, free service for employees and students as the next step in the university’s commitment to alternative transportation.”

The Poudre Express will offer free Wi-Fi and will operate four runs in the mornings and three in the afternoons to accommodate a variety of work and class schedules.

Free rides

During the month of January, service will be free to all riders who wish to try the commuter route. Beginning in February, the cost for each route will be $1.50. Monthly and annual passes are available for purchase.

Poudre Express bus stops include:

Greeley-Evans Transit Center — 1 st Street and 12 th Avenue

Street and 12 Avenue University of Northern Colorado — 10 th Avenue and 20 th Street

Avenue and 20 Street West Greeley — 10 th Street and 69 th Avenue

Street and 69 Avenue East Windsor — Eastman Park Drive and CO 257

West Windsor — Main Street and 15 th Street

Street East Fort Collins — Harmony Transportation Center on East Harmony Road on the west side of Interstate 25

Colorado State University Transit Center — On the CSU campus near the Lory Student Center

The Poudre Express is operated by Greeley-Evans Transit in partnership with Fort Collins, Windsor, Colorado State University, and the Colorado Department of Transportation.