New backdrops for Teams, Zoom feature CSU accolades

The Office of the President and Creative Services have collaborated to create a new set of Colorado State University-themed backdrops for virtual meetings on applications like Teams and Zoom.

Each of the backdrops feature an accolade about CSU, making them especially well-suited for meetings with people outside the University community, virtual conference presentations, or media appearances. The accolades include CSU being among the top five universities in the country for its COVID-19 response; its international recognition for sustainability; offering one of the top 25 online MBA programs in the U.S.; and ranking first in the state for undergraduate teaching. There are also backdrops for CSU’s high rankings for student life, its computer science degree programs and its location.

Units can also contact Marla Wegrzyn in Creative Services at Marla.Wegrzyn@colostate.edu to discuss the creation of customized backdrops.

To add a background image in Zoom:

Save any of these background images to your desktop (make sure you click for the full rendering) Open Zoom, click on the gear settings in the upper righthand corner Click “Virtual Background” from the bar on the left and press the plus sign to upload the photo of your choice. It might mirror the image, but you can toggle that off.

To add a background image to Microsoft Teams:

Save any of the background images to your desktop (make sure you click for the full rendering) Open Microsoft Teams. Before you enter the call, select “background filters” below the video image. Select “add new” and choose an image to upload from your computer.

The new backdrops, which open to high-resolution versions when clicked, are: