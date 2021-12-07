New assistant dean of Graduate School expanding development offerings

Kristina Quynn takes an innovative approach as she inspires researchers, scholars and creative professionals from many disciplines to write for success. Now, in her new position as the assistant dean of the Graduate School, Quynn leverages these strengths to lead both writing support and professional development initiatives offered by the Colorado State University Graduate School.

“Dr. Quynn’s promotion to assistant dean of the Graduate School stems from her deep commitment to the personal and professional development of graduate students as well as postdoctoral scholars. Her leadership is crucial to our student and postdoc success initiatives,” said Mary Stromberger, dean of the Graduate School.

Quynn will identify and build initiatives serving the unique needs of the graduate student and postdoc community. She will continue as the director of CSU Writes and expand the offerings, further formalize participation in professional development, support CSU Postdoc Association (CSUPASS) initiatives, support Graduate Student Council initiatives, and work closely with the Graduate School’s associate dean to prioritize mentoring, diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice commitments.

“This is a time of wonderful transformations for CSU, and the Graduate School, as we expand our programs to support the evolving professional development needs of graduate students and postdoctoral fellows,” said Quynn. “I am excited about working on new projects with our brilliant faculty, coordinators, and students across campus to enrich our inclusive programs and courses. I believe that professional development should meet participants ‘where they are,’ to be meaningful to their professional lives, skill-building needs, and personal interests.

Enhancing personal and professional growth

Under the leadership of Dean Stromberger, the Graduate School continues to ensure the highest academic program standards and is further investing in innovative enhancements to personal and professional growth programing.

“Analysis of the CSU Graduate Student Experience Survey, as well as input from the CSU Graduate Education Council, Graduate Student Council, Graduate Center for Inclusive Mentoring, and graduate faculty, demonstrated both a desire and need to provide graduate students with additional personal and professional development opportunities to better support their overall success,” explains Dean Stromberger. “The assistant dean position provides the strategic leadership for necessary to move forward.”

Personal and professional development initiatives include CSU Writes offerings, the spring and fall Graduate Professional Development Series, Inclusive Pedagogy Training, and the Mentor Mondays series. The virtual GradCO series, developed in collaboration with other Colorado graduate programs, is the newest initiative. The 2021-22 sessions are offered virtually.

Current and upcoming development offerings include numerous opportunities for graduate students to grow outside the classroom and laboratory with sessions themed around foundational skills for career development, mentoring, building emotional intelligence, becoming more culturally competent, writing for success, and learning to balance graduate work with personal wellbeing. The Ram Individual Development Plan and Competencies Road Map, provide students with additional access to development support.