New app to combat isolation, loneliness added to YOU@CSU

A new free app developed by a Colorado State University alumnus has been added to the online student success tool YOU@CSU to help students stay socially connected during this period of remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The app, called “Nod,” resulted from a collaboration between San Francisco-based foundation Hopelab and Grit Digital Health. Grit, which created the YOU@CSU wellness app, was founded by Joe Conrad (B.A. Journalism, ’87), who is also the founder and CEO of Cactus, a Denver-based advertising agency.

Nod uses evidence-based strategies designed to improve student resilience, providing social connection tips and tools that help students maintain meaningful connections while staying safe and adhering to public health directives.

Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nod had been in development to address survey findings that loneliness was on the rise among college students and contributing to mental health issues. CSU was planning a strategic rollout of the app in the coming semesters, but as with many things, COVID-19 changed the plan. When the pandemic hit, the app’s creators quickly pivoted to provide content that was targeted to students’ new reality of distance learning, isolation from peers, and concerns about family, health and financial security.

“They worked really quickly on that adaptation, which was amazing,” said Janelle Patrias of the CSU Health Network, manager of mental health initiatives and project lead for YOU@CSU. “Nod is now positioned to help even more students.”

Making connections

So instead of encouraging students to say hello to a stranger in a coffee shop, as the original version did, it might challenge a student to express gratitude to someone who suggested a good TV series, reach out to someone who might be struggling, or set up a weekly virtual lunch with a friend.

“The plan was to launch Nod on April 1, but then the world changed in mid-March,” Conrad said. “Isolation and loneliness were what we were targeting originally, and now people were more isolated than ever. We knew we had a tool that could address this crisis if we changed the content, and then we decided to give it away for free during this time.”

Patrias said YOU@CSU quickly shifted to COVID-related content in March as well, adding more than 40 new resources related to things like effective handwashing, tips on learning remotely, and social distancing. Other topics include ways to say connected, adapting to change in an ever-changing world, how to confront coronavirus-related stigma and how to support mental health during these difficult times.