Need funding for construction or maintenance? UFFAB accepting proposals for 2023-24

The University Facility Fee Advisory Board is accepting project proposals for the next fiscal year until Jan. 20 and is also seeking a new faculty advisor.

Students pay a University Facility Fee of $23.75 per credit hour to support construction and maintenance of campus buildings. The student-run board reviews all proposals on how that money is used, provides advice to the vice president of operations, and ensures that all allocations of the funding directly benefit CSU students. The anticipated budget for 2023-24 is about $1.6 million.

Proposals should address aesthetics of the project; quality of design, including anticipated lifetime of the proposed project; sustainability; and justification and clarity of the proposed project plan and presentation. A tentative budget must be included based on quotes obtained from Facilities Management for all projects.

The associate vice president for facilities management and UFFAB program assistant, in consultation with the UFFAB chair, will select and schedule each approved project for a presentation to the board at one of its spring meetings.

Consult with UFFAB members

Submitters are highly encouraged to speak with UFFAB representatives about their project proposal. The contact information for the primary UFFAB representative of each college is listed below. (If a college is not listed below, the seat is open).

Those interested in joining UFFAB should reach out to Chair Alison Kuderka or Program Assistant Karin Rees.

Chair: Alison Kuderka – Alison.Kuderka@colostate.edu

Vice Chair: Benton Roesler – Benton.Roesler@colostate.edu

Secretary: Kelly Ditter – Kelly.Ditter@colostate.edu

UFFAB Voting Members:

Margaret Salter (College of Agricultural Sciences) – Margaret.Salter@colostate.edu

Jacob Lerner (Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering) – JLerner@colostate.edu

Samantha (Sami) May (College of Liberal Arts) – SamiMay@colostate.edu

Natalie Miller-Forrest (College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences) – n.miller-forrest@colostate.edu

Debora Nunes (Graduate School) – Debora.Nunes@colostate.edu

Julia Adams (Warner College of Natural Resources) – Julia.Adams@colostate.edu

Stephen Laffey (Member at Large, College of Liberal Arts) – Stephen.Laffey@colostate.edu

For more information on CSU Facilities Management Remodel and Construction Services (RCS), visit https://www.fm.colostate.edu/rcs. For information on how to obtain a budget opinion from RCS, visit https://www.fm.colostate.edu/construction_Request_Form.

Completed proposals must be submitted with the dean/department head signature and submitted via email with all supporting documentation to the attention of Karin Rees (Karin.Rees@colostate.edu) before midnight on Jan. 20. More information and the Project Proposal Form can be found on the UFFAB website at http://uffab.colostate.edu. Those who have questions on the submittal process should contact Rees.

New faculty advisor

As it begins to recruit new students to serve on the board, UFFAB is also seeking a new faculty advisor to replace Mathematics Professor Simon Tavener, who is serving as interim dean of the College of Natural Sciences.

The faculty advisor commits to attending board meetings. In the fall, those meetings are held from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday evenings in the Green Conference Room, on the third floor of the General Services Building, but a virtual attendance option is available.

In the spring, from the end of January through April, the board meets Thursdays from 5-7 p.m., depending on the number of project submittals received.

For more information, or to offer to serve as the faculty advisor, contact Karin Rees at Karin.Rees@colostate.edu.