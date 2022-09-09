Nearly 40 CSU programs to be hosted at CSU Spur in Denver

The CSU System announced that 37 projects originating from Colorado State University will be located for at least the next year at CSU Spur, the CSU System’s new public-facing campus in Denver.

The announced efforts at the new CSU Spur campus span workforce and careers pathways, expanded research, PreK-12 and visitor engagement, higher education programming, student support, and community outreach. As an educational, free, and open-to-the-public campus, CSU Spur will also focus on reaching new audiences of learners.

“The CSU Spur campus is about opening the doors of the CSU System, and these programs showcase the breadth and depth of CSU’s research, teaching, and outreach strength. We hope that each program not only enhances the ability of each program leader to achieve their goals but opens the eyes of lifelong learners visiting Spur to the opportunities in food, water, and health,” said Jocelyn Hittle, associate vice chancellor of CSU Spur.

The approved efforts include new and previously launched projects representing colleges and units across CSU. Programs include PreK-12 offerings, research and scholarship, new classes and workforce development opportunities, statewide outreach and community engagement, and industry partnerships.

“As CSU Spur has emerged, excitement among CSU faculty, staff and students is also growing. Already Spur boasts projects from CSU Engagement & Extension and nearly every CSU college. And we’re just getting started,” said Jim Bradeen, associate vice president for Spur Strategy.

CSU Spur is the 21st Century embodiment of the land grant mission of CSU and the campus employs an Anchor Institution framework with a focus on building wealth in the communities surrounding the new Denver campus.

“At CSU Spur we are doubling down on our land grant promise of life-changing education and world-changing research in new and creative ways,” Bradeen said. “With start-up investment from the CSU System, we are launching new initiatives in life-long experiential learning, new career pathways, and new ways to partner with neighborhood groups, nonprofits, and industry to advance research.”

A full list of projects can be found at csuspur.org/csu-programs-at spur.

In addition to the listed projects, various programs that leverage Engagement and Extension expertise are being co-designed with the Spur team, the Office of Engagement and Extension, and the surrounding community. More information will be available as those programs are finalized.

The CSU Spur campus is open and free to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and every 2nd Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For additional information on what to expect as a visitor to CSU Spur, visit CSUSpur.org.