NBC News Correspondent Kerry Sanders to speak at CSU photo and video symposium Oct. 6

NBC News Correspondent Kerry Sanders, who regularly appears on NBC Nightly News, Today, and MSNBC, is the keynote speaker for the inaugural Donald and Lorena Wildlife Photo and Video Symposium at Colorado State University.

The free public symposium — Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Lory Student Center — features talks from nationally-recognized wildlife photographers, video storytellers and professors whose creative work and research promote the sustainability of human-wildlife coexistence.

Sanders will present “Send Me There and I’ll Tell the Story” at 1:15 p.m. in the LSC Theater. His presentation will be focused on the many wildlife stories he covers in between natural disasters, wars, and other timely news stories. While covering breaking news and feature stories, Sanders has more than 30 years of experience providing in-the-field reports during hurricanes. He was a member of the NBC Nightly News reporting team that was awarded a Peabody and the Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage of Hurricane Katrina.

He also was one of NBC’s embedded reporters during the Iraq War, traveling with the U.S. Marine Corps. He reported on various battles, including the harsh 11-day conflict in Nasariyah. In addition, Sanders has extensively covered the war on terror in Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan.

Schedule of events

The symposium is a joint effort of Journalism and Media Communication’s Center for Science Communication, the College of Liberal Arts, the Broadcast Education Association, the National Press Photographers Association, International Programs, and the Lory Student Center.

9:30 a.m. | Introduction to the purpose of the symposium, LSC Theater

10 a.m. | Wildlife Photography as Art, Passion, and Sustainability, LSC Theater

11:15 a.m. | Video Storytelling: Unique Stories for the USA, LSC Theater

1:15 p.m. | Keynote Speaker, Kerry Sanders, NBC News: Send Me There and I’ll Tell the Story, LSC Theater

2:45 p.m. | Research Panel: Unique Communication Approaches for Wildlife Sustainability, LSC Theater

4:30 p.m. | Reception, West Ballroom, Lory Student Center