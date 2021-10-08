Native American Cultural Center hosts community engagement, virtual keynote for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

As a precursor to Native American Heritage Month in November, Colorado State University’ Native American Cultural Center begins the first of many festivities with Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 11. Events include a midday community mixer with music and food as well as an evening virtual keynote with an award-winning artist Native American artist.

On the Lory Student Center Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,NACC students and staff will be on hand to engage with the CSU community and handing out snacks and other treats. Even though it will be outside, COVID safety protocols will be maintained and social distancing applied.

Oct. 11 is also National Coming Out Day, which celebrates LGBTQ+ resilience and bravery. The Pride Resource Center will co-table on the LSC Plaza with NACC during this time to engage with people. KCSU will also be present to DJ the event and will feature artists from both the Native American community and have LGBTQ+ representation.