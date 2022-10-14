CSU celebrating National Transfer Student Week with host of events

The first time Jessica Roig gave higher education a try, it’s safe to say it did not go as planned.

“I completely flunked out and had a very hard time,” she said. “I was considering a teaching degree, but wasn’t sure if I actually liked kids, and just stopped showing up to class. That’s the 17-year-old way of dealing with a huge existential crisis.”

So, she started a career and spent seven years working for a company that made diabetic shoes. That’s when she realized it wasn’t quite what she wanted to do for the rest of her life.

“It was more paperwork than actually working with people,” she said.

That led Roig to go back to community college near her home in Pittsburgh in 2018. After visiting CSU the following year, she realized she wanted to finish out her degree in Colorado, where she could enjoy the mountains and the sunshine.

She moved to Fort Collins for the Fall 2021 semester. She’s double majoring in political science and sociology, and is now considering working toward a Ph.D and pursuing a career in research.