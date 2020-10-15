National Transfer Student Week: Meet several transfer student champions at CSU

National Transfer Student Week — Oct. 19-23 — marks an opportunity to highlight some of the efforts that Colorado State University is doing to support students for whom “transfer” is a thing.

According to transfer advocates, it is vitally important to build awareness of the multiple experiences, successes, common transfer barriers and the diverse student needs and identities within transfer populations. Although the transition between institutions is inherently complex, transfer is a good and valuable pathway to bachelor’s degree completion.

Bridges to Baccalaureate — B2B — is a National Institutes of Health-funded grant program at CSU that has been the bridge between Front Range Community College and CSU for the past five years. Starting in 2020, B2B will continue to provide this amazing support for transfer students under a new name: Wolves to Rams.

The Wolves to Rams S-STEM program, also known as W2R, is a collaboration between the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation that aims to support underrepresented transfer students, such as first-generation, limited income, and students of color pursuing a career in STEM. W2R currently provides scholarships, stipends, workshops, mentorship, and paid research training to more than 80 current or incoming CSU transfer students from FRCC.

This year, the pandemic has added a unique twist to the experience of those students who have made the transition to CSU this fall. Their paths and stories are great testament to this year’s transfer student experience.