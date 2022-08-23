Campus Safety Awareness Month to feature host of programs for CSU community

September is National Campus Safety Awareness Month: A month devoted to providing education to students, faculty, staff and visitors about daily, extensive safety efforts across Colorado State University.

The month, passed by Congress in 2008, brings attention to safety resources available at the University, ranging from mental health support to driving tips that reduce bike vs. car accidents. Nearly 20 trainings are planned throughout the month for students, faculty and staff, and 23 university and community offices will be represented on the Lory Student Center Plaza during a safety fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 1.

“Our individual and collective safety does not occur in isolation,” Rebecca Miller, director of Clery Compliance, said about the month and its activities. Miller is chair of the University’s National Campus Safety Awareness Month planning committee.

“It takes our entire community to keep each other safe, and this month provides us with the opportunity to educate everyone about our broad and comprehensive approach to safety at Colorado State University – and empower their important role within that system of safety through training and education,” Miller said.