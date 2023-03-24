National Academy of Inventors meeting April 3

The Colorado State University chapter of the National Academy of Inventors is hosting a seminar event — Meet the CSU Startup Founders — in April.

The event — set for Monday, April 3, from 4-6 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Room 302 — will include a quick introduction to the chapter and updates. The seminar will then include a brief introduction of the CSU Startup Founders panelists, with a discussion about their story, followed by a happy hour/networking session. Free food and beverages will be provided during the event.

“We would love to have representation from all facets of CSU – whether faculty, staff, student, or community members,” said Nipa Khair, an NAI member. “The event is not limited to NAI chapter members, so please share with any and all that you think would be interested.”

Khair explained that the panelists hold numerous patents, which led to their startup launches. Their stories will give a roadmap for the commercialization process, she said. The panelists include: