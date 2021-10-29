NACC kicks off National Native American Heritage Month with in-person and virtual events

Colorado State University’s Native American Cultural Center is hosting a month-long schedule of programs and events focused on Indigenous history, culture and food for Native American Heritage Month.

With community programming extending beyond CSU and into the Fort Collins community, NACC is offering both in-person and virtual events. This celebration kicked off on Oct. 27 with keynote talk by poet and novelist Joshua Whitehead in collaboration with the Pride Resource Center as LGBTQIA+ History Month came to an end and kicked off Native American Heritage Month.

In-person programming will adhere to social distancing guidelines, mask requirements and COVID-19 safety protocols as recommended by CSU. It is important during the pandemic that while enjoying social events, safety is a number one priority to students, staff and faculty according to organizers. Virtual events will be held over Zoom, and the event link will be highlighted over the NACC’s social media pages and official website.

All events, online or in-person, are free for the public to attend and a great volunteer opportunity, according to the organizers. Certain events, like the CSU Housing and Dining Services Native American Heritage Month Special, will feature indigenous foods and a special dining experience for students to learn more about the various cultures and backgrounds represented at CSU.