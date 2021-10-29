NACC kicks off National Native American Heritage Month with in-person and virtual events

Colorado State University’s Native American Cultural Center is hosting a month-long schedule of programs and events focused on Indigenous history, culture and food for Native American Heritage Month.
With community programming extending beyond CSU and into the Fort Collins community, NACC is offering both in-person and virtual events. This celebration kicked off on Oct. 27 with keynote talk by poet and novelist Joshua Whitehead in collaboration with the Pride Resource Center as LGBTQIA+ History Month came to an end and kicked off Native American Heritage Month.
In-person programming will adhere to social distancing guidelines, mask requirements and COVID-19 safety protocols as recommended by CSU. It is important during the pandemic that while enjoying social events, safety is a number one priority to students, staff and faculty according to organizers. Virtual events will be held over Zoom, and the event link will be highlighted over the NACC’s social media pages and official website.
All events, online or in-person, are free for the public to attend and a great volunteer opportunity, according to the organizers. Certain events, like the CSU Housing and Dining Services Native American Heritage Month Special, will feature indigenous foods and a special dining experience for students to learn more about the various cultures and backgrounds represented at CSU.
Native American Heritage Month Events
“We hope the programs and events showcased in Native American Heritage Month provide community and a space for Native and Indigenous students to gather and be together,” NACC Assistant Director Tiffani Kelly said, “As well as for the non-Native community at CSU and Fort Collins to have an opportunity to learn more about Indigenous communities in ways they may not have been exposed to, while also being in community together to learn and support one another.”
The Native American Cultural Center is hosting a panel discussion on Nov. 3 with Indigenous researchers and tribal leaders on “Indigenous People, Tribal Sovereignty, and Climate Adaptation.” The panel will focus on how land-grant universities such as CSU can acknowledge the effects of climate change. This event is open to the public and a reservation is required. Visit website to register.
The following week on Nov. 9 and 10, the Aspen Grille inside the LSC Dining Center will feature Native American lunch dishes with indigenous foods like corn, strawberries and tomatoes. Chef Ken Symsack will prepare dishes that acknowledge the importance of these foods. Reservations are encouraged in advance for preparation.
Also that week on Nov. 10 and 11, organizers will showcase a documentary titled Home From School: The Children of Carlisle at the the Behavioral Sciences Building and the Lyric, with a panel discussion afterward.
The documentary follows the 2017 journey of a band of Northern Arapaho elders and youth as they travel from the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming to Pennsylvania to retrieve the bodies of three children buried at the Carlisle Indian boarding school from a century ago. The event is free without reservation ahead of time.
On Nov. 16, the official Community Harvest dinner at the Arikara Farm has been adapted to an outdoor, drive-through event with optional socially distant activities. The organizers hope to engage with the community that helped support the farm this season in order to produce the traditional food and heritage turkey. For more information, email Tiffani Kelly for more information at tiffani.kelly@colostate.edu.
Diné artist JayCee Beyale’s work will be showcased at the Lory Student Center Duhesa Art Gallery reception on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and will feature comments from the artist at 5:15 p.m.
If you are interested in learning more about the events mentioned above, please visit the NACC’s official website or any of their social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.
