‘Movie Nights’ return to Canvas Stadium with live music July 9 and July 31

Fans are coming back to Canvas Stadium in a big way this summer with the return of the Movie Nights Series presented by Canvas Credit Union with support from McDonald’s, The Group and Scheels.

Colorado State Athletics welcomes the community onto the turf of Sonny Lubick Field to watch family-friendly movies like Finding Nemo on July 9 and Shrek on July 31 on the stadium video board.

As an added bonus, the Lagoon Concert Series also returns and will move inside Canvas Stadium to serve as the opening acts with live music.

Best of all, the entire event is free of charge.

On July 9, fans can enjoy music from Denver’s The JAKARTA Band before the playing of Finding Nemo, and on July 31, the Wendy Woo Band will open before Shrek.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Lagoon Concert Series begins at 5:45 p.m.

Movie begins at 7:30 p.m.

Pre-registration to the event is required, and fans are encouraged to bring blankets and towels for use on the field. General admission chair back seating on the west side of Canvas Stadium will also be available.The New Belgium Porch will also be open and offering soda, water and New Belgium beer sales, as well as select concession items.

Food and beverages other than water are not permitted on the turf, and Colorado State’s Clear Bag Policy will be enforced. And while CSU loves your furry friends, pets will not be allowed.