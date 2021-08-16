Want to volunteer during Move-In Week? There are still plenty of opportunities for employees

Many things have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Move-In Week at Colorado State University is no exception.

What is usually a two-day event is now three, and that includes staggered arrival times (and fewer campus traffic jams). The changes also mean that there are more opportunities for CSU faculty and staff to volunteer.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to greet our students and welcome them to campus just as they’re arriving,” said Christie Mathews, the director of projects and outreach for Housing and Dining Services.

She’s helping to organize the volunteer effort, and is also picking up four shifts herself. Mathews is serving dinners throughout the week. She said she is hoping to do so at all four major dining centers.

There are just over 100 volunteer slots left for Move-In Week in three different areas:

Serving meals: Volunteers will work in the campus dining centers to serve meals to students and their families at lunch and dinner. There are also positions for people who want to greet students and help them get their RamCards.

In the RamCard Office: There is a different process for printing and distributing RamCards this year. The office has asked for help from volunteers to help them get these valuable IDs into students’ hands over the course of the week.

Cardboard corrals: Volunteers in these recycling stations help students and families with the collection and sorting of cardboard and Styrofoam.

Move-In Week begins Monday and will continue until Friday. More than 6,000 students are expected to check into the residence halls.

“Many campus partners have been supporting our students on their journey to CSU,” Mathews said. “This volunteer opportunity provides a chance for them to meet students for the first time.”

Like they have in years past, members of CSU’s sororities and fraternities have already volunteered to help students and parents move in. Blanche Hughes, vice president for student affairs, will be circulating through campus greeting students and their families while handing out popsicles.

Click here for information about volunteering in the dining halls and RamCard office: col.st/volunteer21

Click here for information about volunteering in the Cardboard Corrals: col.st/cardboard21

Contact Christie.Mathews@colostate.edu with any additional questions.