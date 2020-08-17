Ram Welcome becomes a virtual experience

Like everything else during this year of staying – and keeping others – safe from the novel coronavirus, Colorado State University’s Ram Welcome looks different. It’s still the time for new and returning students to connect with each other, their residence hall communities, their colleges and the traditions of the university, but the experience has been completely redesigned to be primarily virtual.

As prescribed by public health guidelines and physical distancing requirements, the large group events that have been the signature of Ram Welcome – Ramapalooza, Street Fair, Welcome Dinner and Carnival, Pep Rally, Convocation – will not take place this year. In their place will be individualized virtual programming, small group meetings with Ram Welcome leaders, and virtual activities organized by the colleges and departments.

Students, parents and families received detailed information about what to expect during Ram Welcome when they scheduled their move-in times. Each student is permitted two helpers to unload their belongings and take them to their rooms, and the helpers are expected to leave campus once the heavy lifting is complete. No overnight visitors are permitted.

All parent and family programming is virtual this year, featuring webinars on topics ranging from town halls with CSU administrators and college leadership, how to prepare for your student’s transition, and university resources to support students’ academic and social success. Webinars will be presented throughout Move-In Week via Zoom and recorded for later viewing. The latest schedule is available on the ramwelcome.colostate.edu website.

The Experience CSU smartphone app is full of resources and information, organized into guides for first-year students, transfer students, and parents and families. It can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play for free.

Rolling Ram Welcome

With move-in times spread out through the entire week of Aug. 17, Ram Welcome actually begins the day after students return to campus, and they will have a full schedule for the entire week. The complete current rundown is available at ramwelcome.colostate.edu, which is also updated with a host of things for students to do on their own time before classes begin.

All international students will begin their Ram Welcome experience on Thursday, Aug. 20. The two-day event will provide information that will help students from other countries succeed at CSU, as well as virtual small group meetings with a Ram Welcome Leader and other domestic students and opportunities to connect with others in their building in the evenings.

The one in-person Ram Welcome event will be when students pick up their For-Ever-Green t-shirts and other college items; they can sign up for a time on Canvas starting Monday, Aug. 17.

For students and families without access to computers or reliable internet service to access Ram Welcome programming, options are available through Orientation and Transition Programs at orientation@colostate.edu.