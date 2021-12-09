2 library research grant applications now open 

Colorado State University Libraries’ Water Resources Archive and Friedman Feminist Press Collection recently opened research assistance grants to applications for 2022.

Water scholars wanted

The Water Resources Archive is accepting applications for the Water Scholar Award to researchers who are studying topics related to western water. Grants of up to $1,500 will be awarded to researchers whose work would benefit from extensive use of the archive’s primary sources and other materials.

The archive contains a range of documents that shed light on the histories of irrigation, civil engineering, water management and interstate compacts with a central focus on Colorado.

Projects that focus on interstate water compacts – particularly the Colorado River Compact – are of special interest for 2022.

Grants can be used to offset travel expenses to visit the archive and costs associated with publishing scholarly products. Specific references to the collection’s holdings and their relation to the applicant’s area of research must be included.

Applications are due to CSU Libraries Water Resources Archivist Patty Rettig by Jan. 31, 2022.

Find more information on the Water Scholar Award and how to apply at col.st/r2P2J.

Explore the Friedman Feminist Press Collection

The Friedman Feminist Press Collection offers research grants of up to $1,750 for gender or women-focused projects that draw upon its extensive resources, which make up the largest collection of feminist press-published books and other materials in the Rocky Mountain West.

Named for CSU alumna June Friedman, the unique collection features a host of second-wave feminist literature and publishing materials that shed light into the development of the feminist movement.

Applications should include specific references to the collection’s sources and second-wave feminism topics. The grant is intended to support research visits and publishing scholarly products.

The first grant was awarded to postdoctoral researcher and CSU alumna Kianna Middleton in 2020, who recently presented her research on Black feminist writers.

Applications are due to CSU Libraries Coordinator for Digital and Archive Services Mark Shelstad by Jan. 21, 2022.

Find more information on the Friedman Feminist Press Collection grant and how to apply at col.st/81n3r.