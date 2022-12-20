Montrose County: Amanda Beaver – Interior Architecture and Design

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Amanda Beaver

Major: Major in Interior Architecture and Design with a minor in Real Estate

Why I chose CSU: I grew up coming to the Denver area often and knew distant family and friends that went to CSU!

My favorite thing about CSU: Campus is gorgeous and there is always something going on you can join in on! Also football and basketball games.

Clubs/organizations: Colorado State Stumo, Zeta Tau Alpha

Favorite achievement: Being a finalist for the Daniels Fund Scholarship

Career goals: To work for a residential or hospitality design firm in Denver and then eventually start my own company flipping houses.

Favorite class and/or instructor: Marcus Appleby, INTD Codes, Health and Safety. He makes class engaging and fun while also learning a tough subject. The structure of his class makes it easy to retain and apply information that is applicable in the IAD field.

Favorite NOCO food or hangout: The exchange is a great place to go year round as well as Sundance!

Quirky fact about you: I love sports! Watching and playing, but my passion is drag racing and golf.

Favorite CSU tradition: Aggie Orange Games!

I’d like to thank: My parents for helping me come to CSU and all the support they give, and so many family friends that also encourage me in my education and support me attending here.

What do you tell people from Montrose County about CSU: The school is extremely supportive and makes going to college not only about education but finding community and becoming involved in an amazing campus.

Something to know about Montrose County: My county is extremely important to me and I always felt very supported throughout the community, everyone is very kind and helpful. It is amazing to be so close to the mountains and the Black Canyon.

Biggest struggle you’ve overcome at CSU: Trying to balance school and a social life can be difficult at times but through the support of my professors and other students I have been able to have fun while still gaining a top-tier education.