Montezuma County: Andrew Ruatti – Geology

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Andrew Ruatti

Major: Geology

Why I chose CSU: It fit well with not only what I wanted to do with my major, but also if I decided to do something else, I felt like there were plenty of options at CSU. Also, I felt like it had all the clubs and activities I wanted to do here.

My favorite thing about CSU: It has a really nice campus; nice people.

Clubs/organizations in college: Geology Club; intramural sports (wrestling)

Scholarships/awards in college: Mancos Masonic Lodge Scholarship; Charles E. Beverly Scholarship

Favorite achievement: During the summer, I became a wild-land firefighter and I was able to work on fires (near Durango) during the summer while still doing college.

Career goals: I do want to be an exploration geologist, whether it’s for mining or oil and gas.

Favorite instructors: Sean Gallen; he has a great personality and he’s really easy to listen to. He organizes his lectures and assignments in a really good way that I understand.

I’d like to thank: My parents and also my sister.

Quirky fact: I’m a very avid collector of gems and fossils.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: Austins; the intramural fields

What should people know about Montezuma County: It’s very rural but there’s a lot of outdoor stuff to do like Mesa Verde (National Park); there’s a lot of ranches and some cool geology if you’re interested in that.

What you tell people from your home county about CSU: It’s a lot more people than you’re used to down there, but you get to meet a lot of new people from all over the country.