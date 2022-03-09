Monfort Quad bike lane to close from March 14-18

The Monfort Quad Bikeway will be closed near the Nutrien Agricultural Sciences building from March 14-18 to accommodate for a boom lift that will be working on the windows.

The bike lane seen on the map below will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on those days.

During that time, bicyclists and skateboarders will have to dismount and use the pedestrian path on the west side of the Nutrien building. The contractor will have signs up indicating the dismount zone.

For more information, contact Project Manager Jen Marley at (970) 568-6327.