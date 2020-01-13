Mona Hanna-Attisha discusses the Flint water crisis Feb. 12

Pediatrician, scientist and activist Mona Hanna-Attisha earned a spot on Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World for her discovery of lead in Flint, Michigan, drinking water. She tells the story of her work – and the repercussions and events that followed – in her book, What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City.

Hanna-Attisha will discuss the book Feb. 12, as part of the Colorado State University Morgan Library’s Evening with an Author series, at the Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Road.

What the Eyes Don’t See brings a personal and emotional story, making something positive out of disaster. It has been named a New York Times notable book, and earned praise from the Washington Post and The Economist.

Hanna-Attisha is also the founder and director of the Michigan State University and Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative, a program to tackle the Flint community’s population-wide crisis and provide health resources for local children.

This Evening with an Author is free and is open to the public. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis; no tickets are required. A book sale and signing will follow the program.

