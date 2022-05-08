Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory recognized by Employee Appreciation Board

The Colorado State University Employee Appreciation Board recently honored the Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory in the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for going above and beyond its normal duties.

This team regularly provides tremendous insight into disease pathogenesis and has greatly advanced diagnostic capabilities. This includes advanced techniques, which allow for both rapid and highly sensitive detection of nucleic acids to aid in the diagnosis of infections diseases.

Prior to the pandemic, the Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory focused its tests within the veterinary realm. When the pandemic hit, the team was asked to start SARS-CoV-2 testing. This group juggled its regular workload and began testing staff and patients of northern Colorado’s nursing home facilities for SARS-CoV-2.

Then, the workload increased to include Larimer County samples. This testing included working in a Biosafety Level 3 Laboratory where one must change into scrubs, wear N95 masks, and other PPE. Due to the time sensitivity of the testing, this also required working overtime and during holidays.

The team consisted of individuals who readily responded to the state’s need, from organizing and getting the lab set up for this testing, to team leads and everyone else who kept the lab running smoothly.

The CSU Employee Appreciation Board is grateful for all the work they have done and continue to do for the county, state and CSU community. The team was celebrated in January with an appreciation lunch.

Colorado State University’s Employee Appreciation Board recognizes groups that go above and beyond their normal duties. To nominate a campus unit, visit https://csueab.colostate.edu/nominate-a-unit/.