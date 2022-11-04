Moffat County: Allison Villard – Natural Resources Management

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Allison Villard

Major: Natural Resources Management with a minor in Horticulture

Why I chose CSU: I was originally on track to study engineering at Colorado School of Mines and I ended up changing my major. My major change did not allow me to continue studying at School of Mines so I immediately applied to CSU because it felt like the right choice for me.

My favorite thing about CSU: All of the opportunities that I have had to get experience in new fields and to gain new skills.

Clubs/organizations in college: Society of American Foresters, Rangeland Ecology, Xi Sigma Pi, Phi Theta Kappa, Tau Sigma.

Scholarships/awards in college: Scholarship from Phi Theta Kappa, Scholarship from Yampa Valley Electric Association, Denny and Joyce Lynn Scholarship.

Career goals: I would like to work for the BLM or NRCS managing rangelands. I would also like to one day take over and manage my family’s sheep ranch.

Favorite instructor: Dr. Joe Eakes, Plant propagation. He makes learning about plants and propagating them super fun. He also teaches material that is useful outside of the classroom and is engaging with students. Him and his class increased my passion for horticulture in a way that I didn’t know was possible.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: I love the pastries from La Creperie and French Bakery. I also love going to any of the natural areas around Fort Collins.

Quirky fact about you: My favorite book genre is fantasy.

What do you tell people from your home county about CSU: I don’t think I would have made it at any other college. The people I have met and things that I have got to do will stay with me for the rest of my life, I am extremely grateful to be here.

What’s your favorite CSU tradition: The bonfire and the lighting of the A for homecoming.

Something people should know about Moffat County: It is the second largest county in the state and we are home to three quarters of Dinosaur National Monument, which is a dark sky park and popular for star gazing.

Role/Influence of CSU extension in Moffat County: The extension office and agent play a huge role in the planning and execution of our county fair. They also host many classes for the community like ones on soil health and provide things like pest identification.