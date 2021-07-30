Parking lot closures in August

By

Moby Parking Lot 195 closed Aug. 2-4

Moby Parking Lot 195 closed Aug. 2-4 will be closed for maintenance. For more information about this closure, please contact Sean McGuirk at (970) 491-7041.

Moby Lot 195 Map

Parking Lot 165 closed Aug. 3

Parking Lot 165, south of Green Hall, will be closed on Aug. 3 for maintenance. For more information about this closure, please contact Sean McGuirk at (970) 491-7041.

Lot 165 Map

Parking Lot 240, west of Canvas Stadium, closed Aug. 5

Parking Lot 240, west of Canvas Stadium, will be closed on Aug. 5 for maintenance. For more information, contact Sean McGuirk at (970) 491-7041.

Lot 240

Parking Lot 740 will be closed Aug. 6 and 10

This parking lot will be closed in phases. The south portion will be closed first, on Aug. 6, and the north portion will be closed on Aug 10 for maintenance. For more information, contact Sean McGuirk at (970) 491-7041

Lot 740

Tags assigned to this story

parking and transportation services

CSU University Communications Staff

More posts by CSU University Communications Staff