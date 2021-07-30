Parking lot closures in August

Moby Parking Lot 195 closed Aug. 2-4
Moby Parking Lot 195 closed Aug. 2-4 will be closed for maintenance. For more information about this closure, please contact Sean McGuirk at (970) 491-7041.
Parking Lot 165, south of Green Hall, will be closed on Aug. 3 for maintenance. For more information about this closure, please contact Sean McGuirk at (970) 491-7041.
Parking Lot 240, west of Canvas Stadium, will be closed on Aug. 5 for maintenance. For more information, contact Sean McGuirk at (970) 491-7041.
This parking lot will be closed in phases. The south portion will be closed first, on Aug. 6, and the north portion will be closed on Aug 10 for maintenance. For more information, contact Sean McGuirk at (970) 491-7041