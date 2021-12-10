MLK Day celebration features Carlotta Lanier of Little Rock 9, new march route on Jan. 17

With keynote speaker Carlotta Lanier of the “Little Rock Nine” and a new march route, the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration on Jan. 17 promises to be better than ever.

And more involvement — especially from CSU students — is a primary focus this year.

Colorado State University is partnering with the City of Fort Collins, Poudre School District and Front Range Community College to sponsor the community-building event. This year’s march will be a particularly powerful in-person experience after being held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

More progress needed

Organizers say that while there is still a long way to go in continuing King’s work, opportunities like this both bring communities together to celebrate his impact and remind people that there is still much work to do.

“We are looking forward to having a great turnout for this important event, which not only celebrates our achievements but emphasizes the need for much more progress in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice,” said Bridgette Johnson, CSU assistant vice president for inclusive excellence. “CSU and our partners are truly invested in making our community more socially just and inclusive.”

The Jan. 17 celebration begins at 11 a.m. at Washington Park with opening remarks by Claudia Menéndez, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the City of Fort Collins. A new march route will take participants past homes where some of the community’s first African Americans lived, and, as in past years, the march will end at CSU’s Lory Student Center ballrooms with a special program.