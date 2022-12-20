Mineral County: Ashley Roper – Master of Tourism Management

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Ashley Roper

Major: Master of Tourism Management, 2016 graduate

Why I chose CSU: My undergrad (Fort Lewis College, 2013), was in Marketing, but I wanted to be in the tourism/hospitality industry. I felt that the MTM (2016) could help me bridge gaps in my education.

My favorite thing about CSU: The love people have for CSU and how it brings them together.

Favorite instructor: Dr. Alan Bright: As a professor and person, he is incredibly smart and kind.

Favorite achievement: Getting a job at CSU!

Career goals: Next up, I’d like to get my PMP certification and continue growing at CSU.

I’d like to thank: My partner – he introduced me to CSU and helped get me through my masters.

Favorite NOCO food or hangout: Restaurant 415

Quirky fact: Even though I’ve lived in Colorado almost my whole life, I hate snow.

What do you tell people from your home county about CSU: It’s amazing!

Something to know about Mineral County: It’s tiny, but absolutely gorgeous.

Biggest struggle you overcame at CSU: Getting through my masters in 9 months was brutal. But I would do it again in a heartbeat.