Microbiome solutions and Sustainable Development Goals March 11

Microbiomes are the community of microscopic organisms in any given habitat and are vital to the maintenance of life on Earth. Scientists have become interested in recent years about the role of the microbiome in achieving challenges that face society, including how microbiomes could help the world meet certain goals created by the United Nations.
To explore this topic, the School of Global Environmental Sustainability at Colorado State University will host a free panel discussion on microbiomes and global sustainability on Wednesday, March 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Avogadro’s Number, 605 S. Mason St., Fort Collins.
Event details
Date: Wednesday, March 11
Time: 5-6:30 p.m.
Location: Avogadro’s Number, 605 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
Microbiomes help regulate the cycling of biological materials and waste. They also produce and capture greenhouse gases and are important factors in climate change, playing essential roles in soil structure and the quality and productivity of land, seas, lakes and rivers. Understanding the diversity of microbiomes and their essential role in Earth’s environment is a critical piece of developing lasting sustainability solutions.
CSU panelists will describe new developments in microbiome science and discuss how microorganisms and microbial technology can help us achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Panelists
Erika Szymanski
Assistant Professor
Department of English
Mike Wilkins
Assistant Professor
Department of Soil and Crop Sciences
Zaid Abdo
Associate Professor
Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology
Ed Hall
Assistant Professor
Department of Ecosystem Science and Sustainability
Gene Kelly, deputy director of the Agricultural Experiment Station and associate dean of CSU Extension, will serve as the moderator. Kelly is also the faculty research liaison for the School of Global Environmental Sustainability.
This panel discussion is part of the Managing the Planet series. Visit sustainability.colostate.edu for more information about the School of Global Environmental Sustainability.