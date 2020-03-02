Microbiome solutions and Sustainable Development Goals March 11

Microbiomes are the community of microscopic organisms in any given habitat and are vital to the maintenance of life on Earth. Scientists have become interested in recent years about the role of the microbiome in achieving challenges that face society, including how microbiomes could help the world meet certain goals created by the United Nations.

To explore this topic, the School of Global Environmental Sustainability at Colorado State University will host a free panel discussion on microbiomes and global sustainability on Wednesday, March 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Avogadro’s Number, 605 S. Mason St., Fort Collins.