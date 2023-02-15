Mesa County: Charli Geer – Microbiology

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Charli Geer

Major: Microbiology with Spanish and entomology minors

Why I chose CSU: Entomology Club and entomology minor

My favorite thing about CSU: Entomology Club meetings and undergraduate research

Clubs/organizations in college: Entomology Club, MEDLIFE at CSU Club, IM soccer

Scholarships/awards in college: Green and Gold Scholarship; Honors Scholarship; Microbiology Undergraduate Research Fellow

Favorite achievement in high school or college: Co-founding a new club, MEDLIFE at CSU, for students to travel to Latin American countries and volunteer in mobile clinics.

Career goals: Vector Biology Research

Favorite instructor, class, why them: Dr. Erica Suchman! I love her passion for virology and her enthusiasm during class.

I’d like to thank: Dr. Julie Moreno, for encouraging me to pursue research and be the best of my potential.

Favorite NOCO food and hangout places: Ginger and Baker; the Social; Alleycat Coffee House

Quirky fact about you few people know: I love insects and spiders, and I have a baby tarantula

What do you tell people from Mesa County about CSU: Fort Collins is amazing, the people at CSU are amazing, and I love it here!

What’s your favorite CSU tradition: Going to Canvas Stadium to watch us lose; Going to Moby Arena to watch us win

Something people should know about Mesa County: Where Palisade peaches come from!

Role/influence of local CSU extension agent: The Insectary in Palisade involves CSU researchers.

Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: Online school.