Menorah lighting on LSC Plaza scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 30

Colorado State University’s annual Menorah lighting and Chanukah celebration is set for Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. at the Lory Student Center Plaza.

CSU President Joyce McConnell — along with students, faculty and staff as well as CAM the Ram — will be at the celebration, featuring contemporary music as well as holiday food and drinks. If the weather is not agreeable on Nov. 30, the celebration will move to the Lory Student Center.

The celebration is sponsored by the Chabad Jewish Student Organization, the Residence Hall Association, the Office of the President and the Associated Students of Colorado State University.

The free public event culminates with the lighting of a 6-foot Menorah. According to Rabbi Yerachmiel Gorelik, the celebration has been a fixture at CSU for more than a decade.

“The message of the Menorah is timely and reassuring, for the forces of darkness and challenges are ever present,” he said. “The Menorah reminds never to despair but to look toward the light and to kindle faith, perseverance, and hope within ourselves and others. One good deed at a time we can transform the world into a place of light. For even through the smallest light, miraculous change can occur such is the power of light over darkness.”