Memorial trees to be planted in honor of late Jim Dolak

Known by many in the campus community simply as Jim, James T. Dolak served in various leadership roles in Housing & Dining Services for 36 years. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Dolak passed away on Sept. 8, 2020.

Two memorial trees to honor Dolak will be planted on campus Thursday, July 22. The first memorial tree will be planted just south of the Academic Village Commons at 10 a.m., and the second tree will be planted to the west of the University Village Center at 11 a.m. All members of the community are welcome to attend.

Born and raised in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Dolak obtained his Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration and moved to Colorado in 1984 to start his career at Colorado State University. His first position was the Assistant to the Director for Management Information Systems and Research for the Office of Housing & Residence Education.

He served in that role until 1994, when he was hired as the Associate Director of Housing & Food Service. In 2002, Dolak was named the Executive Director of Housing & Dining Services and served in that capacity until he retired in 2017. He then continued doing part-time work for the department on special projects, including Meridian Village, until July 2020. Dolak also served as an assistant professor in the School of Occupational & Educational Studies (now the School of Education) and was an academic advisor for over 20 years.

“Many of us knew Jim as a valued colleague, mentor, teacher, leader and friend. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and engaging nature. I often asked Jim for advice and appreciated and now very much miss his mentorship, patience, and wisdom,” said Blanche Hughes, Vice President for Student Affairs.