Meet Eric Paricio, CSU Presidential Ambassador

As a student at CSU, what does gratitude mean to you?

Saying thank you, paying it forward, and sharing opportunities are all ways to express gratitude. At CSU, gratitude could include scholarships or providing programs like Rams Against Hunger that help students meet their basic needs.

How have you been positively impacted by philanthropy or private giving during your time at CSU?

I’ve had scholarships offered by departments at CSU and people and foundations outside of CSU. Thank you so much to the people who have funded my education up to this point. Everyone who gets supported brings up the university in such a special way, and it impacts everyone around them.

We know there are people who have contributed to your success at CSU. What would you say to the people who have supported you throughout your college experience?

Thank you to everyone who has supported me financially with scholarships; emotional support from my friends and family, and parents who have done so much for me to get through college; academically from my advisors and counselors that are built into the CSU process.

What impact has CSU had on you, and why has that prompted you to give back to CSU as a Presidential Ambassador?

I first heard about the PA program when my sister was in it and was so inspired to hear her stories about speaking with donors and university administration and being a liaison between the donor population and the student body. CSU has given me so many incredible opportunities thanks to donors and I want to help inspire others to join this gift and continue growing the university.