Meet CSU’s Fulbright U.S. Scholars for 2023-24

Colorado State University is one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright U.S. Scholars — professionals, artists and scholars who usually hold faculty appointments — according to The Chronicle of Higher Education.

For the upcoming 2023-24 academic year, the Institute of International Education recently announced eight faculty members from CSU as Fulbright U.S. Scholars.

Those who participate in this prestigious program engage in cutting-edge research and expand their professional networks, often continuing research collaborations started abroad and laying the groundwork for forging future partnerships between institutions. Upon returning to their home countries, institutions, labs and classrooms, they share their stories and often become active supporters of international exchange.