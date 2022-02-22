Media Tip Sheet: CSU experts available to discuss topics related to the crisis in Ukraine

Note to reporters: CSU is providing the following list of experts who can address a variety of topics related to the crisis in Ukraine. Below are their areas of expertise and email addresses. This media tip sheet also can be found online at source.colostate.edu/media-tip-sheet-ukraine_crisis. It is intended to provide resources to the media but not general contact information for the public.

Media contact: Jennifer Dimas, jennifer.dimas@colostate.edu or (970) 988-4265

Department of Political Science

Peter Harris specializes in international security and U.S. foreign policy. Peter.Harris@colostate.edu

Marni Berg specializes in comparative politics of central and eastern Europe (including the former Soviet Union) as well as international law and diplomacy. Marni.Berg@colostate.edu

Eric Fattor specializes in international politics, international security and political theory, specifically how media, communications and entertainment are used as forms of power. Eric.Fattor@colostate.edu

Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures

Zach Rewinski specializes in Russian culture. Zach.Rewinski@colostate.edu

Department of History

Deborah Yalen can provide a long-term historical perspective on Russian-Ukrainian relations. Deborah.Yalen@colostate.edu