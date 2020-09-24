Media tip sheet: CSU experts on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy and the filling of her vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court

Colorado State University experts in the Department of Political Science and the Department of Communication Studies are available to members of the media to discuss Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy and the politics of filling a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court close to a presidential election.

Courtenay Daum, professor of Political Science, is an expert on feminist legal theory and gender and the law. She has published extensively on both topics including a co-authored and recently published book titled “The Constitutional and Legal Rights of Women” that integrates historical and political analyses of discrimination against women with U.S. case law on the rights of women and feminist and intersectional legal theories.

Katie Gibson, professor of Communication Studies, was awarded the 2018 Outstanding Book Award by the Organization for the Study of Communication, Language, and Gender for “Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Legacy of Dissent: Feminist Rhetoric and the Law.” For more see: Gibson RBG Panel.

Matthew Hitt, associate professor of Political Science, has published numerous articles and a book about the U.S. Supreme Court. His research on Court appointments focuses on the president’s ability to secure the confirmation of justices who end up matching the president’s political preferences in their rulings once on the bench.