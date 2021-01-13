Media tip sheet: CSU experts available to discuss topics related to the aftermath of historic Capitol Hill violence

Note to reporters: CSU is providing the following list of experts who can address a variety of topics related to the aftermath of the historic violence on Capitol Hill Jan. 6. It can be found on CSU’s news channel, SOURCE, at source.colostate.edu/media-tip-sheet-capitol-hill-violence-2021. The tip sheet is intended to provide resources to the media but not general contact information for the public.

For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Jennifer Dimas at Jennifer.Dimas@colostate.edu.

Below are the faculty members and their areas of expertise:

Greg Dickinson, professor of communication studies, is the co-author of the book “The Twitter Presidency: Donald J. Trump and Politics of White Rage.” The book explores the rhetorical style of President Donald J. Trump, attending to both his general manner of speaking as well as to his preferred modality.

Michael Humphrey, assistant professor of journalism and media communications, can address how life narratives emerge on social media sites. He has studied the narratives of trolls, Instagram and YouTube celebrities, journalists and politicians.

Matthew Hitt, associate professor of political science, can address Supreme Court and Congressional issues.

Robert Duffy, professor of political science, can discuss Colorado elections (state and federal), campaign finance, environmental policy and environmental organizations.

Kyle Saunders, professor of political science, can discuss federal/presidential elections, Colorado politics, Colorado elections, election administration, voter behavior, voter attitudes, political parties and polling.

Peter Harris, assistant professor of political science, can discuss national security issues.

Courtenay Daum, professor of political science, can discuss LGBTQ politics, gender and the law, gender and politics, critical race theory, U.S. civil rights and civil liberties, social justice movements and American constitutional law.

Dominik Stecula, assistant professor of American government and politics, can address public opinion, news media, misinformation, conspiracy beliefs, polarization and science attitudes (on things like vaccines, COVID-19, climate change, etc.).