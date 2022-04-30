McBride adds to CSU’s NFL pass catchers: By the Numbers

CSU tight end Trey McBride is the latest Ram to become an NFL pass catcher.
CSU tight end Trey McBride is the latest Ram to become an NFL pass catcher.

Colorado State University tight end Trey McBride was drafted 55th overall by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. The All-American and Mackey Award winner as the NCAA’s best tight end will become the sixth ex-CSU tight end/wide receiver on a current NFL roster.

McBride joins former CSU standouts Michael Gallup (Cowboys), Rashard Higgins (Panthers), Preston Williams (Dolphins), Bisi Johnson (Vikings) and William Jackson (Rams), who in February signed a Reserve/Futures contract with the defending Super Bowl champions. In 40 games with CSU, McBride caught 164 passes for 2,100 yards and 10 touchdowns. In his senior season alone, he had 90 catches for 1,121 yards.

15 YEARS

At least one former CSU player has caught a touchdown pass in the NFL for each of the past 15 seasons. The streak extends from 2007 through the 2021 season. In 2006, ex-CSU great Joey Porter did return an interception for a score as a member of the Steelers.

In 26 games for CSU, Michael Gallup caught 176 passes for 2,690 yards and 21 touchdowns.
In 26 games for CSU, Michael Gallup caught 176 passes for 2,690 yards and 21 touchdowns.

8 PLAYERS

The eight ex-Colorado State University pass-catchers during that 15-year streak are David Anderson, Joel Dreesen, Kory Speery, Crockett Gillmore, Gallup, Higgins, Johnson and Williams. In 2009, Speery had just three catches for Miami, but one was a TD grab in a 25-23 win over Tampa Bay.

In 46 games for the Rams, David Anderson had 223 receptions for 3,634 yards and 20 touchdowns.
In 46 games for the Rams, David Anderson had 223 receptions for 3,634 yards and 20 touchdowns.
In his 12 games with CSU, Preston Williams had 96 catches for 1,345 yards and 14 scores.
In his 12 games with CSU, Preston Williams had 96 catches for 1,345 yards and 14 scores.
In 38 games for the Rams, Rashard HIggins caught 238 passes for 3,648 yards and 31 TDs.
In 38 games for the Rams, Rashard HIggins caught 238 passes for 3,648 yards and 31 TDs.

67 TOUCHDOWNS

In those 15 seasons, former CSU tight ends or wide receivers accounted for 67 TDs. Gallup leads the way among active NFL CSU alums with 15 scores. Dreesen, a CSU Hall of Famer, scored 19 touchdowns in his NFL career. Higgins has 12, Williams 7 and Johnson 3.

