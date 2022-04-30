McBride adds to CSU’s NFL pass catchers: By the Numbers

Colorado State University tight end Trey McBride was drafted 55th overall by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. The All-American and Mackey Award winner as the NCAA’s best tight end will become the sixth ex-CSU tight end/wide receiver on a current NFL roster.

McBride joins former CSU standouts Michael Gallup (Cowboys), Rashard Higgins (Panthers), Preston Williams (Dolphins), Bisi Johnson (Vikings) and William Jackson (Rams), who in February signed a Reserve/Futures contract with the defending Super Bowl champions. In 40 games with CSU, McBride caught 164 passes for 2,100 yards and 10 touchdowns. In his senior season alone, he had 90 catches for 1,121 yards.