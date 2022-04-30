McBride adds to CSU’s NFL pass catchers: By the Numbers

By
the
Numbers
Colorado State University tight end Trey McBride was drafted 55th overall by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. The All-American and Mackey Award winner as the NCAA’s best tight end will become the sixth ex-CSU tight end/wide receiver on a current NFL roster.
McBride joins former CSU standouts Michael Gallup (Cowboys), Rashard Higgins (Panthers), Preston Williams (Dolphins), Bisi Johnson (Vikings) and William Jackson (Rams), who in February signed a Reserve/Futures contract with the defending Super Bowl champions. In 40 games with CSU, McBride caught 164 passes for 2,100 yards and 10 touchdowns. In his senior season alone, he had 90 catches for 1,121 yards.
15 YEARS
At least one former CSU player has caught a touchdown pass in the NFL for each of the past 15 seasons. The streak extends from 2007 through the 2021 season. In 2006, ex-CSU great Joey Porter did return an interception for a score as a member of the Steelers.
8 PLAYERS
The eight ex-Colorado State University pass-catchers during that 15-year streak are David Anderson, Joel Dreesen, Kory Speery, Crockett Gillmore, Gallup, Higgins, Johnson and Williams. In 2009, Speery had just three catches for Miami, but one was a TD grab in a 25-23 win over Tampa Bay.
67 TOUCHDOWNS
In those 15 seasons, former CSU tight ends or wide receivers accounted for 67 TDs. Gallup leads the way among active NFL CSU alums with 15 scores. Dreesen, a CSU Hall of Famer, scored 19 touchdowns in his NFL career. Higgins has 12, Williams 7 and Johnson 3.
Visit csurams.com for stories about McBride’s NFL draft experience and all Colorado State University sports.