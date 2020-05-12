May 15 is deadline for parking refunds

Friday, May 15, will be the last day CSU Parking and Transportation Services (PTS) refund requests will be accepted for current campus parking permits (annual and semester permits). The refund balance will be applied back to the original method of payment. If current annual and semester permit holders do not request a refund by May 15, PTS will automatically apply a time credit for the duration in which the university was restricted to essential in-person staff and students only. The credit for time will be applied to their fall 2020 semester or annual permit purchase.

Refunds may be requested by calling (970) 491-7041 (leave message) or emailing parking@colostate.edu