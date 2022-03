There will be reduced parking for the MAX Bus Rapid Transit Service at West Drake Road due to construction on a new King Soopers.

The parking disruption will begin on March 21, and leaflets were placed on vehicles on Tuesday informing drivers of the change. Vehicles within the construction zone will be towed.

This parking disruption will occur on the same day CSU students return from spring break.

The map below shows the areas impacted by the construction: