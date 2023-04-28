Mary Ontiveros House naming celebration set for May 3

The Office for Inclusive Excellence at Colorado State University is renaming the Inclusive Excellence House in honor of the late Mary Ontiveros, Colorado State University’s first vice president for diversity and first Latina vice president.

The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, from 4-5 p.m. at the Office for Inclusive Excellence at 645 S. Shields St. Register to attend at col.st/yJEwA.

The naming marks the first time a building at CSU has been named after a Latinx individual, according to the Office for Inclusive Excellence.

Ontiveros, who passed away on Feb. 19, 2022, was an alumna who spent more than 50 years on campus as a student and employee.

During her tenure as vice president for diversity, Ontiveros grew the office from a staff of one to two, four, six and, finally, to a team of 10 professionals. She was instrumental in the launch of the first CSU Employee Climate Survey, which gathered critical feedback regarding the culture and climate for staff and faculty across all units and divisions. With the support of former President Tony Frank, Ontiveros chaired the President’s Commission on Diversity and Inclusion, which was the driving force behind university-wide initiatives such as the creation of an Institutional Diversity Plan, new policies for pronoun inclusion and the creation of the Faith, Belief, and Religious Inclusion calendar.

Ontiveros’ leadership also contributed to the creation of the Principles of Community, which she supported alongside a team of dedicated staff members. Her work enhanced recruitment and retention efforts for faculty, staff and students of color, and she was an integral member of the Inclusive Physical and Virtual Campus Committee since its founding.