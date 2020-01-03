Martin Luther King Jr. march and celebration scheduled for Jan. 20

This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. march and celebration is scheduled for Jan. 20, with the march starting at 11 a.m.
To honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the Colorado State University and Fort Collins community will hold its annual march and celebration on Monday, Jan. 20, featuring a talk by the president and CEO of the Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado.
This year’s theme for the march and celebration is “Preservation to Manifestation,” with a focus on community building through the strengths and talents of individuals.
The 1.2-mile march, which last year attracted nearly a thousand attendees, will begin on the south end of Old Town Square at 11 a.m. March leaders will guide participants south on College Avenue and west on Laurel Street. Marchers will then head around CSU’s Oval and west on Isotope Drive to end at the Lory Student Center for the celebration.
Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration
Date: Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
- 9-10:30 a.m. — Community service project in Lory Student Center 382
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Transportation to Old Town for those who took part in the Community Service Project
- 11 a.m.-noon — MLK March starts at Old Town Square
- Noon-1 p.m. — MLK Celebration in LSC Main Ballrooms with keynote speaker Ryan E. Ross
Website: mlkfortcollins.org
Malik Burton, a graduate student in the College of Health and Human Sciences, will start the march in Old Town Square with a charge and challenge to the community around the theme of “Preservation to Manifestation.”
“The day gives us the opportunity to recognize the significance of Dr. King,” said Adrian Jones, student development and retention coordinator of Black/African American Cultural Center at CSU. “We’re excited. It’s going to be a lovely day of service and community.”
MLK Celebration at Lory Student Center
Following the march, Ryan E. Ross, president and CEO of the Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado, will be the keynote speaker in the LSC Main Ballroom at noon.
The Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado provides leadership training and services to African-American professionals.
Ross, an educator, speaker and actualization coach, also serves as the associate vice chancellor for student affairs, equity and inclusion for the Colorado Community College System. Previously, he was the regional manager for mobilization at the American Petroleum Institute, where he is focused on building energy industry career opportunities for women, veterans and people of color.
Ross, who grew up in Denver, earned his Ph.D. in educational leadership and innovation from the University of Colorado Denver and his master’s degree in education from CSU. Among his many honors, he is the recipient of the 2013 MLK Humanitarian award from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission.
Toiletry drive for Homeward Alliance
In partnership with Homeward Alliance, the Black/African American Cultural Center will host a community service component to kick off the march and celebration in LSC 382 at 9 a.m.
Volunteers are needed to pack care packages with travel-size toiletries for people experiencing homelessness. The B/AACC is currently accepting items, including deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap and lotion as well as diapers and wipes. Donations can be dropped off at the LSC Information Desk from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be accepted up until the day of the event.
The Homeward Alliance is a Fort Collins-based nonprofit that provides service to those experiencing homelessness through programs and initiatives ranging from critical survival gear to employment services.
“Service was part of whom Martin Luther King Jr. was,” Jones said. “This allows us to be an asset to our community.”
Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration volunteers
Volunteers are needed for the Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration. Get important information and sign up at lsc.colostate.edu/campus-activities/dr-martin-luther-king-jr-march-celebration/volunteer.