Martin Luther King Jr. march and celebration scheduled for Jan. 20

To honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the Colorado State University and Fort Collins community will hold its annual march and celebration on Monday, Jan. 20, featuring a talk by the president and CEO of the Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado.

This year’s theme for the march and celebration is “Preservation to Manifestation,” with a focus on community building through the strengths and talents of individuals.

The 1.2-mile march, which last year attracted nearly a thousand attendees, will begin on the south end of Old Town Square at 11 a.m. March leaders will guide participants south on College Avenue and west on Laurel Street. Marchers will then head around CSU’s Oval and west on Isotope Drive to end at the Lory Student Center for the celebration.