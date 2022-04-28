Mark your calendars: Lagoon Concert Series is back on June 15

The Lagoon Concert Series is back and celebrating 25 years of live music after a two-year break due to COVID-19.
This free, seven-week series will bring new bands every Wednesday evening starting June 15, with Northern Colorado band Funky Business and ending July 27 with Denver Westworld Music Award-winner The Wendy Woo Band.
Produced by Mantooth Marketing in partnership of Colorado State University, the Lagoon Concert Series has historically consisted of seven concerts throughout the summer. This year’s lineup includes just a bit of everything – from oldies covers to country, from lo-fi to bluegrass and from contemporary pop to rock ‘n’ roll.
The series will take place on CSU’s main campus on the Lory Student Center’s west lawn under the trees of the Lagoon to unite music lovers of all ages and backgrounds.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy the offerings of local food trucks on site each week while enjoying the sounds of summer.
2022 Lagoon Concert Series schedule
June 15
Funky Business
A funky and energetic band based in Northern Colorado that is sure to get you on your feet and dancing to the beat. They have four released original songs and also perform covers with a specialty in jazz.
June 22
Nothing But Nineties
Denver’s favorite ’90s cover band is coming to bring you back in time to experience all of your favorite songs as you sing and dance the night away. Fully immerse yourself in the ’90s nostalgia while you and your friends teleport through time listening to all your favorite old hits.
June 29
Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts
This four-piece touring band is coming to rock out with you at the Lagoon. They recently earned 2021 Female Vocalist of the year and 2019 Band of the year from the Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame. If you’re a lover of classic country or ’70s rock ‘n’ roll, you are guaranteed to dance and sing the night away with Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts.
July 6
Christine Alice
Whether you’re in the mood to listen to pop, country, alternative or lo-fi, Fort Collins native Christine Alice has got you covered. Alice has starred in “Chords,” a short, independent film by Emmy-winning cinematographer John Barnhardt, where Alice not only sang and performed, but acted as well. Listen to the soundtrack from “Chords” and more when Alice comes to rock the house.
July 13
Clark Street Station
A local Fort Collins classic rock band coming to transport you through time while they play a mix of electric music known and loved throughout the decades. Don’t miss the opportunity to dance the night away and support this local band.
July 20
Rusty 44
Bluegrass is in the blood of this rustic roots band from the Front Range. Bringing unique acoustic styles with banjo accents, this band consists of Fort Collins native Stacy Heikes, Dave Jensen from Blytheville, Arkansas, Colorado native Mike Smith, Derek Crane from North Lake Tahoe, and Wes Tucker from Oklahoma.
July 27
The Wendy Woo Band
Denver singer and songwriter Wendy Woo is coming to rock out on her acoustic and electric guitar all night long. Woo won the Westworld Music Award five times and is coming to show us why on July 27. Woo and her band play over 100 songs in various genres like folk, jazz, blues, rock and pop. Woo has it all, and you do not want to miss a night of dancing, singing and rocking out.