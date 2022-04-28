Mark your calendars: Lagoon Concert Series is back on June 15

The Lagoon Concert Series is back and celebrating 25 years of live music after a two-year break due to COVID-19.

This free, seven-week series will bring new bands every Wednesday evening starting June 15, with Northern Colorado band Funky Business and ending July 27 with Denver Westworld Music Award-winner The Wendy Woo Band.

Produced by Mantooth Marketing in partnership of Colorado State University, the Lagoon Concert Series has historically consisted of seven concerts throughout the summer. This year’s lineup includes just a bit of everything – from oldies covers to country, from lo-fi to bluegrass and from contemporary pop to rock ‘n’ roll.

The series will take place on CSU’s main campus on the Lory Student Center’s west lawn under the trees of the Lagoon to unite music lovers of all ages and backgrounds.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy the offerings of local food trucks on site each week while enjoying the sounds of summer.