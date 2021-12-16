Mark Hallett to retire after 26 years as director of International Student and Scholar Services

Mark Hallett will retire at the end of the Fall 2021 semester after 26 years as Colorado State University’s senior director of International Student and Scholar Services.

The career that he spent helping international students and faculty can trace its roots back to aiding people in the Philippines get access to water.

As a young man working for the Peace Corps in the waning years of the Ferdinand Marcos regime, Hallett helped build water tanks and wells to bring Philippine communities the tools they needed for life and success. A decade later, when he joined CSU, he began helping the University’s international students and faculty find what they needed to thrive on campus and in Fort Collins.

As the head of ISSS, Hallett’s work often looked like paperwork: assisting with visas, I-20 forms for proof of enrollment, and more. To Hallett though, these essential processes were avenues into reaching students on a more personal level.

“In the office, there are a lot of transactional things, but they can be done in relational ways,” Hallett said.

The key, Hallett said, is to create opportunities to learn more about students’ lives, whether through a conversation in the office or through off-campus events. The latter is a proud tradition at CSU, perhaps most memorably through the weekly Sunday breakfasts hosted at the home of Jean Griswold, who came before Hallett in his role at ISSS.

During Hallett’s tenure, the activities expanded to include Football 101, a chance to familiarize international students with CSU’s most high-profile sport; Day in the Mountains, which connects newcomers to nature to help it feel accessible; and numerous cookouts and other activities at the Fort Collins International Center.

Hallett credits Griswold’s mentorship with inspiring his approach when he succeeded her.

“I basically built on what she and (previous ISSS director) Jim Graham had built,” Hallett said.