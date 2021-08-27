MarComm retreat to deliver key insights for CSU communicators Sept. 9-10

Reset.

That’s the theme for marketing and communications professionals across Colorado State University who will attend a two-day retreat next month to kick off the academic year with relationship-building, insights on connecting with Generation Z and remarks from CSU President Joyce McConnell, authors and agency partners.

The invitation-only MarComm RESET Summit, being held Sept. 9-10 in the Lory Student Center Ballroom D, is hosted by University Marketing and Communications, or MarComm, the division formerly known as University Communications.

“This is an opportunity for all of us to come together as a group and have a positive exchange that inspires, challenges the status quo and pushes the envelope,” said Yolanda Bevill, vice president for University Marketing and Communications.

Retreat organizer Nancy Deller, who was named interim associate vice president for the division this summer, agreed.

“We are so excited to build camaraderie and reset ourselves in preparation for the key role that marketing and communications will play in President McConnell’s Courageous Strategic Transformation,” she said. “This special in-person gathering has been crafted for campus communicators with intention and thoughtfulness. Because we are hosting this event in person, we will be mandating all safety and health precautions guided by the CDC, local health authorities and the University – so remember your masks!”

In addition to opening remarks by McConnell and Provost and Executive Vice President Mary Pedersen, the event will feature presentations by Pepper Miller, author of Black STILL Matters in Marketing and What’s Black About It?; AnneMarie Hayek, author of Generation We: The Power and Promise of Gen Z; and marketing agency partners. There will be a student panel discussion as well as presentations on social media and storytelling.

New names, roles

The retreat marks a reset within University Marketing and Communications as well. In addition to the new title of the division, several departments have been renamed, including Marketing and Brand Management (formerly Creative Services), News and Media Relations (formerly Public Relations) and University Web Management (formerly Web Services).

In addition to Deller’s appointment, earlier this year Connie Schimmels was named chief of staff, Maggie Walsh was appointed executive director of institutional initiatives, and Jeff Dodge was named interim director of News and Media Relations. Kate Jeracki was appointed executive editor of Colorado State Magazine, succeeding Coleman Cornelius, who along with Mary Sweitzer has moved to the CSU System to produce STATE Magazine.

To fill vacancies left by Dodge, Jeracki and Tony Phifer, who retired in December, News and Media Relations has hired three new staff members: Mark Gokavi, Stacy Nick and Allison Sylte. Colleen Rodriguez was named assistant director of institutional initiatives under Walsh, and Adriana McClintock is now supporting Deller as account coordinator. Theresa Todd was hired as business manager, Hannah Tran joined Social and Digital Media, and senior graphic designers Ashley Everett and Bonnie Palmatory were added to the Marketing and Brand Management team. That unit is also nearing the completion of a designer search process.

There has been a physical move as well. The units in the division that had been housed on the third floor of the Administration Building have moved to the Hartshorn Building to join the rest of University Marketing and Communications, uniting the division under one roof.

“We are so excited about the new collaborations and improved services that all of these changes will mean for the CSU community,” Bevill said. “This award-winning division is proud to serve as the University’s leader in marketing and communications, and we stand ready to support all of our campus partners in making their branding and storytelling both effective and compelling.”