March construction update: Several major roads, parking lots closed

Starting March 16, there will be several road and parking lot closures across Colorado State University’s campus that will impact vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Impacted roads include the areas around Canvas Stadium as well as areas south of the Oval. Around the Horn stops and routes also will be affected by the construction.
Roads near Canvas Stadium
Pitkin Street will be closed between Meridian Avenue “north” leading to Hughes Way and Meridian Avenue east of Canvas Stadium from March 16-20.
The sidewalk north of this portion of Pitkin also will be closed. The south sidewalk along Pitkin Street will remain open. Follow detour signs.
Additionally, Meridian Avenue, east of the stadium, will be closed to through traffic during this time. Follow detour signs. This closure is for utility work associated with the new Meridian Village.
Amy Van Dyken Way and University Avenue
On March 16, Amy Van Dyken Way will be closed to vehicular traffic. The sidewalk on the west side of Amy Van Dyken also will be closed. But the sidewalk on the east side will remain open.
There is pedestrian access from the east side sidewalk to the west side across Amy Van Dyken to the sidewalk between Forestry and Wagar Buildings.
Additionally, University Avenue, between Amy Van Dyken and Libbie Coy Way, will be closed. The sidewalk on University Avenue’s north side will be closed, but the sidewalk on University Avenue’s south side will remain open.
Libbie Coy Way south of University remains closed.
Parking closures
Parking Lot 350 will be closed. ADA spaces in Parking Lot 349 will remain open and accessible off Libbie Coy Way.
Around the Horn stops and routes will be affected. See the bus detour map below for more information. Transfort will soon have this information and detour routes on its website at ridetransfort.com. These closures are to replace a water line and perform street repairs.
Helpful CSU parking resources
For more information, contacts and maps, visit source.colostate.edu/construction-and-parking.